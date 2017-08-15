Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco has a fractured left foot and is returning to Cincinnati to be checked by team doctors.

Mesoraco was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starter Jose Quintana and had to leave the game in the second inning of what turned into a 15-5 rout by the Cubs. He had X-rays at Wrigley Field, which revealed a fracture of the fifth metatarsal.

"If you've got a broken foot, you can't play," Mesoraco said after the game. "It doesn't even feel remotely close to being able to play at the moment."

He is hitting .213 this season, with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 56 games.

Mesoraco has made multiple trips to the disabled list in recent seasons with hip and shoulder injuries.

"I went through worse stuff; I've had worse injuries," Mesoraco said. "You kind of play the hand you're dealt. Not everything is a fairy-tale ending; not everything works out as perfectly as you expect."