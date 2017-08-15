The New York Yankees placed right-hander Luis Cessa on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a ribcage injury.

Cessa allowed five hits in 4⅓ innings against the Mets on Monday night and reached 99 mph with his fastball. The right-hander left after two visits to the mound from a trainer, stretching his arm. He had discomfort behind his pitching shoulder and had been scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday.

Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton to start because Masahiro Tanaka is sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

The Mets acquired Yoenis Cespedes from Detroit two years ago in a trade that sent Cessa to the Tigers, who later dealt him to the Yankees. New York recalled left-hander Caleb Smith from Scranton on Tuesday to take Cessa's place.