          Yankees' Luis Cessa goes on DL with ribcage injury

          5:16 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The New York Yankees placed right-hander Luis Cessa on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a ribcage injury.

          Cessa allowed five hits in 4⅓ innings against the Mets on Monday night and reached 99 mph with his fastball. The right-hander left after two visits to the mound from a trainer, stretching his arm. He had discomfort behind his pitching shoulder and had been scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday.

          Cessa was recalled from Triple-A Scranton to start because Masahiro Tanaka is sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

          The Mets acquired Yoenis Cespedes from Detroit two years ago in a trade that sent Cessa to the Tigers, who later dealt him to the Yankees. New York recalled left-hander Caleb Smith from Scranton on Tuesday to take Cessa's place.

