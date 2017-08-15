Ken Griffey Jr., Batman and Lunchables! Pirates, Cardinals share childhood favorites

With the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates traveling to Williamsport, Pennsylvania -- home of the Little League World Series -- to play on Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), we questioned players from both teams about what they were like when they were young enough to compete in the LLWS.

Which players did they idolize? What ice cream flavor did they want after a game? Which was their favorite -- or least favorite -- subject in school? We tracked down the answers.

Favorite player?

Chipper Jones, left, and Ken Griffey Jr., middle, made their mark on an entire generation -- including many current MLB players. KIMBERLY BARTH/AFP/Getty Images

1. Ken Griffey Jr. (15 percent)

2. Chipper Jones (13 percent)

3. Pedro Martinez (9 percent)

4. Mark McGwire (6 percent)

Favorite superhero?

good morning people , have a "super" sunday hahA

bn dia mi gente q tengan un super domingo haha pic.twitter.com/EUS1uHk6M8 — Yadier Molina (@Yadimolina04) January 19, 2014

1. Batman (34 percent)

2. Superman (19 percent)

3. Wolverine (6 percent)

4. (tie) Spiderman, Captain Planet, Power Rangers and Hulk Hogan (4 percent each)

Favorite cartoon/TV show/movie?

Your favorite baseball player might have grown up watching "Saved by the Bell" on Saturday mornings. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

1. "Saved by the Bell" (11 percent)

2. (tie) "Rocket Power," "Looney Tunes" and "Tom and Jerry" (9 percent each)

5. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (6 percent)

6. "The Simpsons" (4 percent)

What you wanted to be (other than a baseball player)?

"I wanted to be on 'MythBusters.'" Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen

1. Nothing, only a baseball player (15 percent)

2. Firefighter (9 percent)

3. (tie) Football player, pilot, basketball player, doctor and police officer (6 percent each)

8. (tie) Teacher, military and veterinarian (4 percent each)

Favorite subject?

1. Math (38 percent)

2. History/Social studies (28 percent)

3. Science (19 percent)

4. Gym (11 percent)

Least favorite subject?

Some players loved math, others hated it. But it's likely they all would hate wearing a child's backpack in their rookie season. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

1. (tie) Math and language arts (36 percent each)

3. History/Social studies (15 percent)

4. Science (11 percent)

5. French (2 percent)

Favorite food?

"Lunchables 'pizza' one" Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit on his favorite food as a child

1. Pizza (23 percent)

2. Rice and beans (15 percent)

3. Pasta (13 percent)

4. Cheeseburgers (9 percent)

Least favorite foods?

"Forty-seven percent of Pirates and Cardinals players asked listed a vegetable as their least favorite food as a child."

1. Vegetables (47 percent)

2. Beans (13 percent)

3. Seafood (9 percent)

4. Meatloaf (6 percent)

Favorite ice cream flavor?

1. Chocolate (26 percent)

2. Cookies N Cream (17 percent)

3. Vanilla (13 percent)

4. Cookie Dough (11 percent)