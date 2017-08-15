Ken Griffey Jr., Batman and Lunchables! Pirates, Cardinals share childhood favorites

With the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates traveling to Williamsport, Pennsylvania -- home of the Little League World Series -- to play on Sunday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), we questioned players from both teams about what they were like when they were young enough to compete in the LLWS.
Which players did they idolize? What ice cream flavor did they want after a game? Which was their favorite -- or least favorite -- subject in school? We tracked down the answers.
Favorite player?
1. Ken Griffey Jr. (15 percent)
2. Chipper Jones (13 percent)
3. Pedro Martinez (9 percent)
4. Mark McGwire (6 percent)
Favorite superhero?
1. Batman (34 percent)
2. Superman (19 percent)
3. Wolverine (6 percent)
4. (tie) Spiderman, Captain Planet, Power Rangers and Hulk Hogan (4 percent each)
Favorite cartoon/TV show/movie?
1. "Saved by the Bell" (11 percent)
2. (tie) "Rocket Power," "Looney Tunes" and "Tom and Jerry" (9 percent each)
5. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (6 percent)
6. "The Simpsons" (4 percent)
What you wanted to be (other than a baseball player)?
"I wanted to be on 'MythBusters.'"Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen
1. Nothing, only a baseball player (15 percent)
2. Firefighter (9 percent)
3. (tie) Football player, pilot, basketball player, doctor and police officer (6 percent each)
8. (tie) Teacher, military and veterinarian (4 percent each)
Favorite subject?
1. Math (38 percent)
2. History/Social studies (28 percent)
3. Science (19 percent)
4. Gym (11 percent)
Least favorite subject?
1. (tie) Math and language arts (36 percent each)
3. History/Social studies (15 percent)
4. Science (11 percent)
5. French (2 percent)
Favorite food?
"Lunchables 'pizza' one"Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit on his favorite food as a child
1. Pizza (23 percent)
2. Rice and beans (15 percent)
3. Pasta (13 percent)
4. Cheeseburgers (9 percent)
Least favorite foods?
"Forty-seven percent of Pirates and Cardinals players asked listed a vegetable as their least favorite food as a child."
1. Vegetables (47 percent)
2. Beans (13 percent)
3. Seafood (9 percent)
4. Meatloaf (6 percent)
Favorite ice cream flavor?
1. Chocolate (26 percent)
2. Cookies N Cream (17 percent)
3. Vanilla (13 percent)
4. Cookie Dough (11 percent)