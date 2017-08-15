All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is back in the Colorado Rockies' lineup Tuesday, two days after leaving a game in Miami after being hit on the left hand with a pitch.

Arenado, who leads the majors with 100 RBIs, is set to start at third base and bat third against Atlanta at Coors Field.

Arenado and the team feared he broke a bone when he was hit Sunday by an 88 mph fastball thrown by the Marlins' Vance Worley, but X-rays showed only a bruise.

"I was a little surprised. I thought I broke it,'' Arenado said Monday. "It got super tight right after. Last time I broke my finger, and I've broken bones before. It gets super tight and it usually comes out broken.''

Arenado didn't start on Monday night but he pinch-hit in the seventh, fouling out to first base.

"I'm good to go. It hurts, but I've dealt with worse pain,'' he said. "It's not as swollen as we thought it was going to be. It's just pain tolerance.''