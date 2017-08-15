New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo will not make his Subway Series start Wednesday because of an impingement in his right shoulder.

He has been placed on the disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

Robert Gsellman (5-5) instead will come off the disabled list to start against the Yankees' Jaime Garcia (5-8). Gsellman went on the DL on June 28 with a strained hamstring.

Lugo was pounded by the Phillies on Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks. He has allowed 13 runs over his past 16 innings over three starts to raise his ERA from 4.10 to 4.85.