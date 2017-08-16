MIAMI -- Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered to left-center in the third inning of Miami's game Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants.

The homer, Stanton's 44th this season, came off San Francisco's Madison Bumgarner on an 0-1 pitch. It landed on the stairs beyond the home run statue at Marlins Park.

Stanton now has homered in six consecutive games. The major league record for consecutive games with a home run is eight, and was last achieved by Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Dale Long of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956 also homered in eight straight games.

The last player in the majors to homer in six consecutive games was Colorado's Nolan Arenado, who did it Sept. 1-6, 2015.

Of Stanton's 34 hits since the All-Star break, 18 -- or 53 percent -- have been home runs, which ties the franchise record for most since the break, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.