BOSTON -- Rafael Devers can impress with his glove, too.

Two nights after the Boston Red Sox rookie sensation became the second left-handed hitter ever to homer against New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman -- on a 102.8 mph fastball, no less -- he started the 31st triple play in franchise history in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

With runners on first and second base, Devers fielded a grounder to third by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Devers stepped on third base to force out Paul DeJong, then threw to second base to force out Dexter Fowler. Second baseman Eduardo Nunez made the pivot and threw to first to retire Molina.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers forces out St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong for the first out of a triple play during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Devers, the youngest player in the majors at age 20, was batting .339 with six homers and 12 RBI in 62 at-bats entering the game. After taking Chapman deep Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, he homered twice Monday night in a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He also drove in the only run of the game through four innings Tuesday night with a two-out single against Cardinals starter Mike Leake in the first inning.

But although there wasn't much doubt about Devers' bat, the Red Sox still had some reservations about his defense when they called him up last month. He committed 16 errors in the minor leagues this season, including four in eight games in Triple-A.

Devers made four errors through his first 15 big-league games at third base, but manager John Farrell said earlier Tuesday that he has been impressed by Devers' defense.

"Even if he plays like he is the rest of his career, that's a solid average to a-tick-above-average major-league defender," Farrell said. "In the period of time he's been here, his defense has been better than anticipated or advertised."