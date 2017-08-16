Three-time All-Star pitcher Jered Weaver announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday, ending a 12-year career spent mostly with the Los Angeles Angels.

Weaver, 34, made nine starts this season for the San Diego Padres after spending the previous 11 years with the Angels.

The Padres announced Weaver's retirement on Twitter and included a statement from the veteran right-hander, who said his "body just will not allow me to compete like I want to."

Jered Weaver announces his retirement from @MLB following a career that spanned 12 seasons: https://t.co/MwE1M5biVp pic.twitter.com/L2lm9VouMU — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2017

Weaver went 0-5 with a 7.44 ERA this season before being placed on the disabled list with a nagging hip injury in May. He also battled back and elbow injuries in recent years with the Angels.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller praised Weaver for his "outstanding career" in a separate statement tweeted by the team.

The Padres wish @Weave1036 and his family all the best in their next chapter. pic.twitter.com/WJwUDEKrLm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 16, 2017

Weaver finished his career with a 150-98 record and a 3.63 ERA. He was the runner-up for the American League Cy Young Award in 2011, when he went 18-8 with a 2.41 ERA. He led the league in wins the following year, when he went 20-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2004 draft, Weaver was the ace pitcher for an Angels team that won three straight AL West division titles from 2007-09. He is second in Angels franchise history in wins and games started (322) and is third in innings pitched (2,025) and strikeouts (1,598).