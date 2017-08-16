Capped off by a Tomas Telis two-run double, the Marlins built a 4-0 lead in the first inning that they would not relinquish in an 8-1 win over the Giants. (0:51)

Giancarlo Stanton did not hit a home run Wednesday against the Giants, who snapped the Marlins slugger's streak of consecutive games with a homer and ended his bid for a major league record.

Stanton, who had homered in a team-record six consecutive games, didn't come close to his 45th of the year in Miami's 8-1 victory.

Stanton singled and stole a base in the first inning, helping the Marlins race to an early four-run lead. He was hit under his left arm by a 91 mph pitch in the second inning, tapped out to the pitcher in the fourth, grounded out to short with the bases loaded to end the fifth and singled in the eighth.

The hits against Matt Cain and Josh Osich increased Stanton's average to .287, but he failed to homer for only the third time in the past 13 games. The major league record for the longest home run streak is eight games, shared by Marlins manager Don Mattingly (1987) with Dale Long (1956) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1993).

