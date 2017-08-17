Wil Myers hits a, RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and then steals his way around the bases to score a run in the Padres' 3-0 win over the Phillies. (1:05)

San Diego Padres outfielder Wil Myers became the first player since the Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon in 2011 to swipe second, third and home in an inning and the first Padre to ever do so in the fourth inning of the team's 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Myers' final swipe came when he scored on the back end of a double steal, after Padres catcher Austin Hedges broke from first base. As Hedges was caught in a rundown, Myers headed for the plate and just got his hand in before Cameron Rupp's tag.

"When I was on first base after my walk in the first inning, I noticed on the first pitch he was real slow," Myers said. "I took a chance of going on that first pitch [in the fourth]. And once it got to 3-2 on second, and he hadn't really paid attention to me, I thought it was a good opportunity to get one there. The last one was kind of a botched play that ended up working out."

Wil Myers' swipe of home plate in the fourth inning made him the first player since 2011 to steal three bases in the same inning. Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Padres stole five bases, taking advantage of the Phillies' shoddy run defense.

"I wasn't really mixing up my holds, I guess, enough," said Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta, who struck out nine of the first 10 batters and fanned a career-high 11 in five-plus innings. "For the most part, they ran a little bit extra today, and that just was kind of the difference in the baseball game."

Pivetta (4-8) was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game.

Myers, who was in an 8 for 31 rut, drove in Carlos Asuaje with a single for a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Myers then got active on the bases to give the Padres a 2-0 edge. It was his first three-steal game and gave him a career-high 14 on the season.

The first nine Padres didn't put the ball in play, with Myers reaching on a walk. San Diego struck out a total of 16 times in Wednesday's win.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.