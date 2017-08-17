New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out for the 33rd straight game on Wednesday, breaking the single-season mark for consecutive games with a strikeout by a position player.

The previous mark of 32 was set by Adam Dunn in 2012, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Judge set the dubious record in a Subway Series win over the New York Mets that saw the rookie hit a massive home and pop out with the bases load in a key spot.

Judge is two games shy of the record by any player, 35 games set by Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Stoneman in 1971. The strikeout came in Judge's final at-bat against Mets reliever Erik Goeddel in the ninth inning. Goeddel entered the game averaging 10.8 strikeouts per 9 innings this season.

But Judge's home run may overshadowed his strikeout mark.

Judge's home run into the third deck in left field traveled an estimated 457 feet per Statcast. None of the Mets three outfielders budged when the ball was struck. Yoenis Cespedes, who homered to the third deck last season, folded his arms and never looked back.

It tied for his second-longest this season. It was his fourth 450-foot home run, tied for the third-most in the majors this season with Mark Reynolds, trailing Giancarlo Stanton (6) and Joey Gallo (7).

The popout came with the bases loaded in the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Mets pitcher Paul Sewald executed the game plan that has worked consistently against Judge since the All-Star break perfectly, keeping the ball up where Judge couldn't get a good swing on it.

That too will likely be forgotten, given that the next batter, Didi Gregorius, hit a go-ahead two-run double.

Judge extended his strikeout streak, but ended another streak of note. His sixth-inning single gave him his first multi-hit game since July 18. He went 24 games without recording two hits in a game.