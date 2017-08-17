Yu Darvish made his home debut for the Dodgers while pitching on his 31st birthday Wednesday night, but he didn't figure into Los Angeles' 5-4 comeback win over the White Sox.

Darvish pitched six innings and left with Chicago up 3-2. The Dodgers salvaged his night by scoring three in the ninth for their major league-leading 10th walk-off victory of the season.

Afterward, Darvish said his back was bothering him, something he first felt last week in his start at Arizona. Ace Clayton Kershaw is already on the disabled list with a bad back.

Yu Darvish said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to "play it safe" and pull him from Wednesday's game after Darvish complained of tightness in his back. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

"Between innings, I talked to Kershaw, and he asked me, 'How do you feel?''' Darvish said through a translator. "I told him, 'I feel something in my back,' and he said, 'We need you really bad in six weeks.'

"I was getting tight, so I talked to Doc (manager Dave Roberts), and he just said, 'Let's play it safe.'"

Darvish gave up three runs and eight hits in his six innings. He struck out a season-low two and walked one in his third game for his new team since being acquired in a deadline deal from Texas last month.

He had struck out 10 in each of his first two starts, but didn't record his first one against the White Sox until the sixth inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.