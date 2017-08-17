The Minnesota Twins activated left-handed reliever Glen Perkins from the 60-day disabled list Thursday, adding the three-time All-Star to their bullpen as they push for an American League wild-card spot.

Perkins, 34, hasn't pitched this season as he was recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

He made eight rehab appearances in the Twins' minor league system, going 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA before being activated. Perkins was an All-Star selection from 2013-15 as he totaled 102 saves over those three seasons.

I'm sure I forgot some, but these are the people that deserve to be recognized for their unwavering support I had during rehab. 👊🏻🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/wUivTHVm87 — Glen Perkins (@glenperkins) August 17, 2017

The Twins placed left-hander Dietrich Enns on the 10-day DL with a left shoulder strain in a corresponding move.

The Twins enter Thursday's games one game behind the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot in the American League.