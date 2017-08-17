St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach said Thursday that it has not made a decision on Rally Cat's long-term home, despite the St. Louis Cardinals' vice president of communications' claim that the center had promised to give the cat to the team.

"It was a disappointment to STLFCO and many of our friends and fans to read the Cardinal's PR Head Ron Watermon's comments to the media concerning Rally. It was a totally false statement that STLFCO has committed anything to the Cardinals. We have made no decisions about Rally's long-term placement. It seems inconsistent with 'The Cardinals Way' to make such false statements," the organization said in a statement.

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Watermon had told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that STLFCO had promised to give the cat to the team after a 10-day quarantine ends Monday. However, the organization said Thursday that it had agreed only to meet with the Cardinals and hadn't set a meeting date.

"Due to our many commitments and complex schedules, we told the Cardinals we'd be delighted to meet later this month, the first time the entire group can meet with them to discuss the situation. Perhaps we can find a way to reach out to the Senior Leadership of the Cardinals (the Dewitts, Mike Whittle, etc) and meet with them, as Mr. Watermon's perceived bullying tactics shocked us," STLFCO said in the statement.

The now-famous cat darted across the field during the Aug. 9 game against Kansas City, just moments before Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam.

The cat ran into the outfield during the sixth inning, and a grounds-crew worker eventually caught the feisty feline. Molina's grand slam came on the next pitch after the delay, helping St. Louis win 8-5.

STLFCO said it hopes to connect with other members of Cardinals management shortly and wants to ultimately find a solution that is "a win-win-win-WIN for Rally, the Cardinals, STLFCO, and the city of St Louis."