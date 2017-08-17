        <
          Nolan Arenado exits after fielding grounder with previously hurt hand

          Arenado leaves game with hand injury (0:30)

          Lane Adams hits a sharp grounder that goes off Nolan Arenado's left hand for an RBI single. Arenado would leave the game. (0:30)

          7:09 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DENVER -- Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado left Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves because of an apparent injury to his left hand.

          The All-Star third baseman held his hand in pain after trying to field a sharp grounder from Lane Adams in the seventh inning.

          The ball appeared to hit the same spot where Arenado was hit by a fastball from Miami pitcher Vance Worley four days earlier.

          Arenado, who suffered a bruise Sunday, did not start Monday but returned to the lineup Tuesday.

          He leads the majors with 103 RBIs.

