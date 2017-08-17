NEW YORK -- The Yankees have put first baseman Garrett Cooper on the 10-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his left hamstring and promoted Tyler Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Austin was in the lineup at first base and batting seventh Thursday night as New York tried for a four-game sweep of its Subway Series against the crosstown-rival Mets. Chase Headley was given a rest.

With projected regular Greg Bird sidelined by an ankle injury most of the year, the Yankees have started nine players at first base this season.

Cooper was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on July 13 to help shore up the position. He is batting .326 with six RBIs in 13 games for New York.