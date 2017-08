For the weekend of Aug. 25-27 -- and at the Little League Classic on Aug. 20 -- the players will get a chance to have some fun. Players will wear alternate jerseys inspired by youth league designs, and they can also replace last names with nicknames on jersey nameplates. They will also be permitted to wear custom-designed flashy equipment, from batting gloves to bats, that shows their personalities.

