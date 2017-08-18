Miami Marlins president David Samson will not be retained if a bid by prospective owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman to buy the franchise is approved, a source told ESPN's Dan Le Batard.

Samson, 49, has served as team president since 2002. He said last week that he anticipates that major league owners will approve the deal in September and closing will take place shortly after the end of the regular season. He also said he hadn't discussed his status with Sherman or Jeter.

"I have been here since 2002," Samson said. "I love it here. I would love to stay here. ... If Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter would like me to serve, then it's something I would certainly talk about."

Jeter is a limited partner in an ownership group led by Sherman that has a $1.2 billion agreement in place to buy the Marlins from Jeffrey Loria. Sherman met with the MLB ownership committee at the owners meetings on Wednesday.

The Jeter-Sherman group has more than 10 entities, including NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. At least 75 percent of the major league clubs must approve the sale.

The Marlins won the World Series in 2003, one year after Samson's arrival, but have finished under .500 every year since 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.