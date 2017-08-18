        <
          Cubs place Jon Lester on DL with left lat tightness, shoulder fatigue

          play
          Lester's injury threatening Cubs' World Series run? (0:48)

          Tim Kurkjian explains how critical Chicago ace Jon Lester is to the Cubs' chances at becoming repeat champions. (0:48)

          1:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have placed ace left-hander Jon Lester on the 10-day disabled list with left lat tightness and shoulder fatigue.

          Lester departed Chicago's 13-10 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday in the second inning. He is 8-7 with a 4.37 ERA in 26 starts this season after helping the Cubs win the World Series last year.

          Reliever Justin Grimm also went on the DL on Friday with a finger infection. Right-hander Felix Pena and left-hander Rob Zastryzny were recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

          Mike Montgomery will step into the rotation while Lester is out. The versatile lefty is 3-6 with a 3.64 ERA in 35 games this year, including eight starts.

