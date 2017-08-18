Howard Bryant says that the desire to change the name of Yawkey Way isn't a new discussion nor is it in light of recent events in Charlottesville, but rather an ongoing debate throughout the city of Boston. (1:18)

BOSTON -- A foundation set up by the former owners of the Boston Red Sox says it is "disheartened" that its namesake has become embroiled in the national controversy over racially divisive monuments.

The Yawkey Foundations said Friday in a statement that Jean and Tom Yawkey's philanthropy was "color blind" and their generosity benefited thousands of disadvantaged children of all backgrounds.

"Jean and Tom Yawkey's philanthropy has always been color blind," read the statement. "Their extraordinary generosity has made a significant impact on Massachusetts and the Greater Boston community, contributing more than $450 million to hundreds of non-profit organizations and helping improve the lives of thousands of disadvantaged children of all backgrounds. We are honored to have the Yawkey name on so many organizations and institutions that benefit Bostonians of all races -- and disheartened by any effort to embroil the Yawkeys in today's political controversy."

John Henry, who purchased the baseball franchise from the Yawkey Trust in 2002, wants the city to rename Yawkey Way in front of Fenway Park because he's "haunted" by the racist legacy of Tom Yawkey.

Yawkey owned the team from 1933 until his death in 1976. The Red Sox were the last Major League Baseball team to field a black player, doing so in 1959. The street was named for him in 1977.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.