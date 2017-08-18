The Kansas City Royals have placed right-hander Joakim Soria on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain, the team announced Friday.

Soria has been dealing with stiffness in his lat and ribcage area. His DL move is retroactive to Wednesday.

"He's been battling with it for two weeks. He's been pitching through it. He's been pitching very effectively through it,'' manager Ned Yost said.

The 33-year-old has a 3.96 ERA in 53 appearances this season. Soria's last outing, on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, saw him allow four earned runs on four hits while getting only one out.

The Royals recalled right-hander Kevin McCarthy from Triple-A Omaha to take the open roster spot. McCarthy has a 1.88 ERA with the Royals this season over 19 appearances.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.