Ian Kinsler said Friday he was fined by Major League Baseball for harsh comments he made earlier this week about veteran umpire Angel Hernandez.

The Detroit Tigers second baseman did not disclose the amount of the fine, but did note that he had no regrets for what he said.

"I just speak the truth and whatever happens, happens," Kinsler said Friday, according to the Mlive.com.

Kinsler was ejected by Hernandez for questioning balls and strikes Monday in a game against the Texas Rangers. A day later, Kinsler told reporters that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is "messing with baseball games, blatantly."

"This has to do with changing the game. He's changing the game. He needs to find another job, he really does,'' Kinsler said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.