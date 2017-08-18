The Cleveland Indians announced that left-handed reliever Andrew Miller has been activated from the disabled list.

Miller has been out since Aug. 2 with right knee patellar tendinitis.

He made a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Columbus and blew away the three batters he faced, throwing 12 pitches, 10 for strikes and striking out two.

Miller is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA and two saves in 46 games this season.

He had his second blown save of the season in his last outing, giving up a three-run double to Boston's Eduardo Nunez. Miller had walked 10 batters in his previous 21 innings before going on the disabled list.

Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was out of the starting lineup against the Royals after getting hit on his forearm Thursday night in Minnesota, though manager Terry Francona said the All-Star was available off the bench. Giovanny Urshela started in his place.

The Indians also placed OF Abraham Almonte on the DL (hamstring strain).

