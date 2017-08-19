BOSTON -- With David Price already sidelined indefinitely, the Boston Red Sox lost another starting pitcher to injury Friday night.

Drew Pomeranz, the Red Sox's second-best starter this season, left in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees because of back spasms, according to the team. No further update was available.

The Red Sox sensed something was wrong after Pomeranz's 1-0 curveball to Chase Headley missed the strike zone. A trainer and manager John Farrell came to the mound, and after a brief conference, Pomeranz threw two warmup pitches and was unable to continue.

Editor's Picks Price's throwing regimen halted by 'stiffness' David Price won't be returning to Boston's rotation anytime soon after his throwing regimen off flat ground was stopped due to unspecified "stiffness," according to Red Sox manager John Farrell.

Betts, Farrell support Red Sox's Yawkey take Although the debate about whether Yawkey Way should be renamed in an effort to distance the Red Sox from a racist legacy has come front and center, the topic has barely registered within the team's clubhouse. 1 Related

Pomeranz, a 28-year-old lefty, is 12-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 24 starts this season. He has a 2.71 ERA over his past 18 starts, including the 3⅓ scoreless innings in the series opener against the Yankees, and recently said he believes he's pitching better than he did in the first half of last season when he was an All-Star with the San Diego Padres.

The Red Sox traded for Pomeranz midway through last season. His health became a focal point when a Major League Baseball investigation confirmed the Red Sox's suspicion that the Padres provided incomplete medical information at the time of the trade. Padres general manager A.J. Preller received a 30-game suspension, but the Red Sox didn't take the opportunity to rescind the trade.

Pomeranz missed some time late last season and in spring training with a forearm strain.

Price hasn't pitched since a July 22 start because of inflammation in his elbow. After playing catch almost daily for the past few weeks, he has been shut down because of stiffness in his arm. On Friday, manager John Farrell said the Red Sox remain hopeful that Price will pitch again this season but noted that he's running out of time to get healthy and rebuild his arm strength.