The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the New York Mets for cash considerations and a player to be named later, L.A. said on their Twitter feed.

Granderson will join the Dodgers amid his fourth season with the Mets and 13th season overall, after four seasons with the New York Yankees and five with the Detroit Tigers, who chose him in the third round of the 2002 draft out of the University of Illinois at Chicago.