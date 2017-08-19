Curtis Granderson bids farewell to Mets fans following trade to Dodgers

Shortly after Curtis Granderson found out that the New York Mets had traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers late Friday night, he recorded a short Twitter video thanking the fans for his time in Queens since signing as a free agent in December 2013.

Standing in front of his locker at Citi Field and still in Mets gear, the veteran highlighted a "bunch of great memories" during the 32-second clip, including "getting a chance to go to a World Series" and "going to the playoffs back-to-back."

The 36-year-old will now have a chance at another World Series appearance this year with the Dodgers, who own the best record in baseball.

-- Nick Ostiller