Some umpires across Major League Baseball are wearing white wristbands Saturday, a show of solidarity after Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined -- and not suspended -- for harsh criticism of Angel Hernandez earlier this week.

"This week, a player publicly and harshly impugned the character and integrity of Angel Hernandez -- a veteran umpire who has dedicated his career to baseball and the community," the World Umpires Association (WUA) said in a statement. "The verbal attack on Angel denigrated the entire MLB umpiring staff and is unacceptable."

Kinsler was ejected for questioning Hernandez's balls and strikes calls Monday. A day later, he called Hernandez a bad umpire who is "messing with baseball games, blatantly," adding: "He needs to find another job, he really does." Speaking again Friday, Kinsler said he was fined for the comments (the second baseman did not disclose the amount), but that he had no regrets about what he said.

"The Office of the Commissioner has failed to address this and other escalating attacks on umpires," the WUA said Saturday. "The player who denigrated Hernandez publicly said he thought he would be suspended. Instead [he] got far more lenient treatment -- a fine. He shrugged that off and told reporters he has 'no regrets' about his offensive statements calling for an end to Hernandez's career.

"The Office of the Commissioner's lenient treatment to abusive player behavior sends the wrong message to players and managers. It's 'open season' on umpires, and that's bad for the game."

It was unclear how many umpires would wear the wristbands in support of Hernandez on Saturday. In the Dodgers-Tigers game in Detroit, for example, second-base umpire Bill Miller and third-base umpire Todd Tichenor wore the wristbands on their left arms. Home-plate umpire Adam Hamari and first-base umpire Chris Segal did not appear to wear any.

Kinsler was playing second base in that game.

Umpire Joe West before taking the field today wearing white wrist band to protest escalating verbal attacks on MLB umpires! pic.twitter.com/a8TkW2JCip — MLB World Umpires (@MLBaseballUmps) August 19, 2017

"Major league umpires hold themselves to high standards," the WUA said. "We are held accountable for our performance at every game. Our most important duty is to protect the integrity of the game, and we will continue to do that job every day. But the Office of the Commissioner must protect our integrity when we are unfairly attacked simply for doing our jobs.

"Enough is enough. Umpires will wear the wristbands until our concerns are taken seriously by [the] Office of the Commissioner."

Hernandez has been a big-league umpire for nearly a quarter-century. He worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005 but has not since. He worked last year's NL Championship Series along with the Division Series in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Last month, he sued MLB, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the 55-year-old Hernandez, who was born in Cuba and lives in Florida, cited as evidence of alleged discrimination his lack of World Series assignments in the past decade and MLB not promoting him to crew chief.

This isn't the first umpire-player incident this month in the majors.

Joe West, MLB's senior umpire, was suspended for three days without pay on Aug. 8 for comments he made about Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre. In a USA Today report published June 20 timed to coincide with the umpire's 5,000th regular-season game, West said "it's got to be Adrian Beltre'' when asked who was the biggest complainer in the major leagues.

The WUA said commissioner Rob Manfred told the union in an Aug. 3 letter the discipline created an "appearance of lack of impartiality.'' The umpires, in response, called "joking interactions between umpires and players a routine part of the game,'' adding they "strongly disagreed" with the league's decision.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.