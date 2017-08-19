Dodgers' RF Cody Bellinger catches a fly ball in deep right field in the bottom of the sixth inning and suffers a mild right ankle sprain. Bellinger would leave the game in the next half inning. (0:30)

DETROIT -- The Los Angeles Dodgers received a scare in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers when prized rookie Cody Bellinger sprained his right ankle while making a play at the wall and had to leave the game.

The Dodgers, who improved to an MLB-best 87-34, announced that Bellinger has a mild right ankle sprain and is listed as day-to-day. Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger would not start in Sunday's series finale but said he expects him to be available off the bench.

"Could have been a lot worse," Roberts said. "Where we're at [in the standings], to get him out and get him treated, I thought that was the best course of action."

Bellinger downplayed his injury afterward, saying he was removed for precautionary reasons and joking there would be "no grave necessary."

"It's feeling good now," he said. "A tiny bit swollen, nothing too serious. I thought I was closer to the wall and kind of jumped. I hit a soft spot in the dirt and just kind of rolled it a little bit."

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bellinger chased down a deep fly ball to right off the bat of Nicholas Castellanos and injured the ankle while making the catch at the warning track. Bellinger hopped around on one leg as a Dodgers trainer and Roberts ran onto the field.

By the time the pair reached Bellinger, he was giving them a thumbs-up sign to indicate he was fine. He limped around for a minute or so but remained in the game to finish the defensive inning. Yasiel Puig pinch-hit for Bellinger in the next half inning.

Bellinger, who leads the first-place Dodgers with 34 home runs, is the heavy favorite to win the National League's Rookie of the Year award. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Dodgers are 9-11 without Bellinger in the lineup and 78-23 with him.