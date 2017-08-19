As great as he started the season, Aaron Judge's recent slump has hit a new low as he set the record for most consecutive games with a strikeout. (0:52)

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge struck out in the eighth inning Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, extending his record streak of consecutive games with a strikeout to 37 games.

Judge, facing Boston reliever Addison Reed, struck out swinging, bringing him to 0-for-4 on the day.

On Saturday, Judge broke the record previously set by Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Stoneman in 1971, for the longest strikeout streak in a single season by any player.

Judge has 167 strikeouts on the season, the third-most in a single season in Yankees history.

The rookie's 37 straight games with a strikeout is also tied for the longest streak over two seasons. Stoneman struck out in 37 straight games spanning the 1971 and '72 seasons.

Judge struck out three times in Saturday's game, marking his 13th game this season with three K's, tied with Curtis Granderson in 2012 for the most in a single season by a Yankees player since 1920.