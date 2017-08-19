New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has struck out in his 36th consecutive game, setting the record for the longest strikeout streak in a single season by any player, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale struck out Judge in the top of the fifth inning Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Judge already had set the record on Thursday for consecutive games with a strikeout by a position player.

Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Stoneman held the previous record by any player in 1971.

Judge is now 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts against Sale in his career -- his most at-bats against any pitcher without a hit.

The rookie's 36 straight games with a strikeout is also tied for the second-longest streak over two seasons. Stoneman struck out in 37 straight games spanning the 1971 and '72 seasons.