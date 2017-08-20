        <
          Clayton Kershaw to throw three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game Monday

          12:08 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw will throw a three-inning, 45-pitch simulated game in Pittsburgh on Monday.

          The ace left-hander is continuing his rehab from a back issue that has sidelined him since July 23.

          The three-time Cy Young winner, in the midst of another stellar season before the injury, had a 38-pitch simulated game Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. He was 15-2 with a baseball-best 2.04 ERA before the injury.

          Barring any setbacks, he is expected to be back by around Thursday.

