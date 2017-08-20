Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano is going on the 10-day disabled list with what the team called a stress reaction in his left shin.

Sano fouled a ball off his shin Friday night, the same night he hit two home runs in a 10-3 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sano had to leave Saturday's game in the seventh inning because of soreness in the shin.

He is hitting .267 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs but also leads the major leagues with 170 strikeouts.

The Twins are five games behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central but percentage points ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild-card spot.