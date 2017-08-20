Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo and right-handed reliever Matt Bush are both in the concussion protocol and will not travel with the team to Anaheim after colliding in Sunday's game, the team announced.
Gallo sustained a bloody nose and swollen upper lip and Bush a bruised right knee when they ran into each other while chasing an eighth-inning popup during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Gallo is tied for second in the American League with 35 home runs while batting .205 for the Rangers.
Bush has thrown 47⅓ innings out of the bullpen for Texas, with a 3.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts.