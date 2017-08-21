Every August, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is the mecca for Little League baseball players from around the world who dream of playing professional baseball. This year, those dreamers were treated to a taste of the real thing.

The first MLB Little League Classic showcased divisional rivals the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates for a regular-season game at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Big league entrance

The Pirates are greeted by players from Reynosa, Mexico, and Jackson, New Jersey, as they deplane at Williamsport Regional Airport.

John Beale for ESPN

Signature shoes

On the bus ride from the airport, Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison asks Little League players to sign the shoes he'll be wearing for the game against the Cardinals that night.

John Beale for ESPN

Language lessons

Players from the Guadalupe Trevino Kelly Little League test first baseman Josh Bell's Spanish-language skills.

John Beale for ESPN

Bear-handed

Leandro Estrada, 3, of Princeton, New Jersey, introduces his stuffed bear to Pirates manage Clint Hurdle in lieu of a handshake.

John Beale for ESPN

Just your average fan

Andrew McCutchen takes in the action with players from the Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores Little League team of Michigan.

John Beale for ESPN

Wacha welcomed

Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha gives low-fives to young fans upon arrival at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport.

John Beale for ESPN

Awe-inspiring

The players from Lufkin (Texas) Little League watch batting practice at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

John Beale for ESPN

Adopted mascot

Carlos Martinez props up an inflatable kangaroo from members of the Australia Little League World Series team.

John Beale for ESPN

Stand together

Standing with fellow Venezuelans from the Luz-Maracaibo Little League, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez greets teammate Randal Grichuk during player introductions.

John Beale for ESPN

Nicknames

Pirates players stand at the railing in the dugout, displaying the nicknames on the back of their jerseys as part of MLB's Player Weekend.

John Beale for ESPN

Historic night

Little Leaguers and their coaches and families (even the volunteer umpires) get the opportunity to watch major league players during the first MLB Little League Classic.

John Beale for ESPN

Autograph hounds

Josh Bell was the hot autograph to get after he drove in four of the Pirates' six runs on the night in the win over the Cardinals.