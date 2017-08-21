Minnesota Twins starter Bartolo Colon became the third active MLB pitcher to beat all 30 teams with a 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

"It means a lot to my career," Colon said through a translator after matching the Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer and the Cubs' John Lackey, who accomplished the feat last season. "Now, I haven't won in two stadiums, so that's the next goal."

The 44-year-old right-hander has yet to win at Wrigley Field (0-1) or Chase Field (0-2).

Editor's Picks Rosario hits slam in 9-run 1st as Twins rout D-backs 12-5 Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam in a nine-run first inning and the Minnesota Twins routed the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Colon (5-10) was staked to a nine-run lead after the first inning, the franchise's third nine-run first in its history.

In his 20th season, Colon became the 18th overall pitcher to complete the feat, starting with Al Leiter in 2002.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.