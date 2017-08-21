On Monday, Ian Kinsler looked back at umpire Angel Hernandez to make a comment about a pitch and was tossed from the game. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus came out to argue and also was ejected. (0:48)

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined $10,000 for his comments about umpire Angel Hernandez, sources tell ESPN's Buster Olney.

Last Tuesday, Kinsler called Hernandez a bad umpire who is "messing with baseball games, blatantly," adding: "He needs to find another job, he really does."

Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler called Angel Hernandez a bad umpire who is "messing with baseball games, blatantly."

Speaking again Friday, Kinsler said he was fined for the comments, but that he had no regrets about what he said.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus called the fine the biggest he's seen during his career.

"To act like Ian Kinsler just got fined. It's the biggest fine I've ever seen Major League Baseball give a player," Ausmus said Saturday. "So I don't want to hear -- I don't want them to minimize -- that he's not being punished. I'm not going to put a number on it. It's the biggest I've ever seen."

On Saturday, some umpires across Major League Baseball wore white wristbands as a show of solidarity after Kinsler was not suspended.

"This week, a player publicly and harshly impugned the character and integrity of Angel Hernandez -- a veteran umpire who has dedicated his career to baseball and the community," the World Umpires Association [WUA] said in a statement. "The verbal attack on Angel denigrated the entire MLB umpiring staff and is unacceptable."

On Sunday, the umpires ended their protest after commissioner Rob Manfred offered to meet with their union's governing board.