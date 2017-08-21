Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw asked for a little extra and pitched four innings in a simulated game in Pittsburgh Monday.

The three-time Cy Young winner, rehabbing from a back issue, was scheduled to throw three innings, but when that was done he came back for a fourth.

After the outing, Kershaw told SportsNetLA that he could pitch in a major league game tomorrow, but that the team knows the next step. He said he's healthy and ready.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw is expected to pitch a rehab game next weekend with either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers ace has been sidelined since July 24.

In the simulated game, he faced Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez, second baseman Chase Utley and hitting coach Turner Ward.

After Kershaw's outing, Yu Darvish, on the DL with back tightness, threw a bullpen session.