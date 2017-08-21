New York Mets left-hander Steven Matz is headed back to the disabled list because of an "issue," though manager Terry Collins would not offer specifics on the pitcher's injury.

According to multiple reports, Matz is dealing with a nerve problem in his elbow. He had a shot on Monday and might ultimately need surgery.

Matz began the season on the disabled list and has been struggling since his return, going 2-7 with a 6.08 ERA.

Collins said that lefty Tommy Milone, who is 1-2 with a 7.91 ERA this season between the Mets and Brewers, is likely to get the call to replace Matz in Tuesday's start against the Diamondbacks.