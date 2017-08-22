        <
          Rangers' Matt Bush to DL with sprained knee after infield collision

          8:31 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Texas Rangers have placed right-handed reliever Matt Bush on the disabled list with a sprained knee a day after a hard collision with third baseman Joey Gallo during a play for a fly ball in the infield.

          Both had been placed in MLB's concussion protocol Sunday and did not travel with the team to Anaheim, California, for a series against the Los Angeles Angels.

          The Rangers replaced Bush and Gallo on the roster by calling up outfielder Ryan Rua from Triple-A Round Rock and right-handed reliever Nick Gardewine from Double-A Frisco.

          Bush was initially diagnosed with a bruised right knee while Gallo suffered a bloody nose and swollen upper lip after they ran into each other while chasing an eighth-inning popup during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

          Bush has thrown 47⅓ innings out of the bullpen for Texas, with a 3.04 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

          Gallo is tied for second in the American League with 35 home runs while batting .205 for the Rangers.

