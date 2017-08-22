Dodgers rookie slugger Cody Bellinger, recovering from a sprained right ankle, was not in the lineup on Monday night in Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger is still experiencing some swelling and also will not be in the starting lineup on Tuesday night.

Roberts said Bellinger, who leads the team with 34 home runs and 79 RBIs, will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Bellinger hurt the ankle on Saturday night in Detroit while running down a fly ball to the warning track in the bottom of the sixth inning. He later left for a pinch hitter.