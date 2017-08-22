CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller didn't look right.

Miller threw seven pitches in the top of the seventh inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox, none topping 92 mph. Considering the Cleveland Indians reliever averages 95 mph on his fastball, it was clear something was amiss.

Sure enough, after walking Mookie Betts and throwing a first-pitch ball to Andrew Benintendi, Miller stepped off the mound, met briefly with manager Terry Francona and an athletic trainer and left the game with a reaggravation of the patella tendinitis in his right knee that sidelined him for most of this month.

The Indians also lost first baseman Carlos Santana in the seventh inning. Santana left the game with lower back tightness, according to the team.

Miller returned from the disabled list last Friday night and pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Kansas City Royals. He has a 1.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings over 48 appearances for the Indians.

Before entering the game, Miller had to wait several minutes while second-base umpire Alan Porter replaced Hunter Wendelstedt behind the plate. Wendelstedt was shaken up in the bottom of the sixth inning when Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly threw a warmup pitch that deflected off catcher Christian Vazquez's mitt and hit Wendelstedt in the head. Wendelstedt finished the inning before having to leave.