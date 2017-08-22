Left-hander Alex Wood, who has taken over as the Los Angeles Dodgers' ace in Clayton Kershaw's absence, could be headed to the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

Wood went six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, but did not factor into the decision in the Dodgers' 6-5 victory over the Pirates in 12 innings Monday. He gave up three home runs for the second time in his 134 major league appearances.

Manager Dave Roberts said Wood is experiencing inflammation in the sternoclavicular joint in the front of his pitching shoulder, an issue that Wood has had in the past, including in May, when he was placed on the 10-day disabled list for the injury.

Editor's Picks Kershaw to pitch rehab game Saturday in OKC Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, recovering from a back issue, is scheduled to pitch a rehab game Saturday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City, the team announced.

Puig homers, Dodgers beat Pirates 6-5 in 12 innings Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helped the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night. 1 Related

"We'll make a decision once the medical staff puts an eye on him," Roberts said. "It's a little concerning considering his history. ... We really have got to be cautious."

Wood is 14-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings this season.

Kershaw, who leads the National League with 15 wins against just two losses, has been sidelined since July 24 with a back issue. He threw four simulated innings on Monday, and is scheduled to make a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.