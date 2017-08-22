Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Yasmany Tomas will undergo season-ending surgery to address a nagging injury that has sidelined the Cuban slugger since early June.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Tomas will have the surgery Tuesday to repair a core injury. The Diamondbacks previously had listed Tomas as out with a groin injury.

Lovullo said Monday that the Diamondbacks had hoped that Tomas, who was coming off a 31-home run campaign in 2016, would return at some point this season. But he suffered a setback recently in his rehab, prompting the Diamondbacks to send him for further evaluation on the injury.

"We'd been very optimistic about his return all season long," Lovullo said, according to the Arizona Republic. "We knew there were a lot of moments where he was improving quickly. I saw him firsthand through some of his rehab moments, and it looked like he was getting close.

"But the past 10-12 days, he's started to feel more discomfort in this particular area, and that's why we decided to have the check-up."

Tomas, 26, batted .241 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 47 games this season, his third with the Diamondbacks. He has not played with Arizona since June 2.

The Diamondbacks acquired slugging outfielder J.D. Martinez last month from the Detroit Tigers as a result of Tomas' long-term injury. Martinez has nine homers and 22 RBIs in 28 games with Arizona (68-57), which entered Tuesday 3½ games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (65-61) for the National League's second wild card.