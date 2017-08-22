A's rookie Herschel "Boog" Powell, who is nicknamed after the Orioles legend, hits the first home run of his career in Baltimore's Camden Yards (0:37)

Athletics rookie Boog Powell admitted to being excited about meeting his namesake this week during Oakland's series in Baltimore. The younger Powell evidently felt that a strong first impression was in order.

Powell launched his first career home run Monday in the Athletics' loss to the Orioles -- and of course, the ball landed near the elder Powell's famous barbecue stand in right field at Camden Yards.

"It didn't seem real," said Powell, who made his major league debut earlier this season with Seattle and was acquired in a trade earlier this month for Yonder Alonso.

The fan who caught the home run returned the ball to Powell, telling MLB.com that the ball landed "just short" of the elder Powell's commemorative plaque at Camden Yards.

The fan also tweeted photos of himself giving the ball to Powell, saying he wished "many more" homers for the rookie outfielder.

The younger Powell is expected to meet the Orioles legend on Tuesday at Boog's BBQ, located on Eutaw Street behind the outfield bleachers at Camden Yards.

"He asked me what kind of meat I liked," the younger Powell told MLB.com before Monday's game. "So I think he's going to make something good."

The Athletics rookie, born Herschel Mack Powell IV in 1993, was nicknamed "Boog" by his parents when he was a child.

The elder Powell played 14 seasons with the Orioles from 1961 to 1974 and was the American League MVP in 1970. The 6-foot-4 first baseman helped the Orioles win two World Series, was a four-time All-Star and finished his 17-year career with 339 home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.