Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Rafael "Felo" Ramirez, the iconic Spanish radio voice of the Miami Marlins since their inaugural season, died Monday at the age of 94, the team announced.

He had been hospitalized since April 26, when he hit his head while falling off the team bus in Philadelphia.

Ramirez, a Cuban native who had broadcast games in Spanish since the 1940s, was enshrined in Cooperstown after receiving the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasters in 2001.

He joined the Marlins as the team's Spanish announcer in 1993. In his career, he broadcast 32 World Series and 40 Caribbean World Series.

"There's never been anybody in Spanish broadcasting who has called as many games as he has. He's dedicated his life to baseball," Luis Quintana, his broadcast partner for the last 16 seasons, told the Miami Herald. "When the season ended here in the United States, he would go call games in Venezuela, Puerto Rico. He would call winter league games -- even juvenile games.

"His life is baseball, and there isn't a broadcaster in Spanish radio today who isn't influenced by Felo."