PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and recalled pitchers Brock Stewart and Josh Ravin from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Bellinger, who is one home run shy of Mike Piazza's franchise rookie record of 35, suffered a mild right ankle sprain while playing right field Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. Wood, who is 14-1 with a 2.41 ERA, is out with inflammation in the sternoclavicular joint in front of his left shoulder.

Bellinger showed signs of progress when he tested the ankle before Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. But with the Dodgers sporting an 88-35 record and leading second-place Colorado by 20½ games in the National League West, manager Dave Roberts said the team had the luxury of being cautious.

"There's still swelling,'' Roberts said. "With him being such a dynamic player and [so] violent with his swing, we haven't really tested the lateral movement yet. When you look at the cost of trying to get him through it versus the upside, it's probably smart to be on the cautious side.''

Wood went on the disabled list from May 29 through June 9 with the same injury. When he began to experience discomfort in his SC joint during Monday's start against the Pirates, he brought it to the attention of Roberts and the Dodgers' coaching staff.

"It's mild in comparison to when I originally did it,'' Wood said. "If we were three games up in the division, it's something where you might try and fight through it a little more. But it has been an issue for me since my Arizona start [on Aug. 9]. We just want it to calm down so I can be good for the last three weeks heading into October.

"It's just kind of a weird thing. This is the first year I've ever had it. It's in the middle of my chest, and it's a really tiny joint, so it's not hard for it to become inflamed. If we were in different circumstances, it's something I would pitch through. That's what I've done the last two weeks.''

Roberts said Wood will probably receive a cortisone shot and go on a throwing program before returning to action. Wood said he's targeting the first weekend of September against San Diego for his return.

The Dodgers are scrambling to fill rotation spots with Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish also on the DL. Kershaw, who has been out since July 24 with a back issue, threw four simulated innings on Monday and is scheduled to make a rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Roberts said Ross Stripling is a candidate to fill Wood's spot in the rotation Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers.