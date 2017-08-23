Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus isn't happy with the inconsistency shown by Matthew Boyd and the rest of the team's pitching staff, and he made that known Tuesday night.

Boyd allowed seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings of a 13-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

"The truth is with Matt Boyd at this point, he's going to have to learn how to pitch or there's going to be a move made with him," Ausmus said. "I think it's best that he pitches against major league hitters, sees if he can figure out how to get them out consistently.

"He shows flashes of having that ability but at some point, he's going to have to do it on a consistent basis. Simple as that. It's a performance-based game. If you don't perform, the game is going to catch up to you."

Ausmus was particularly irritated by Boyd's three walks as the pitcher gave up three runs in the first -- two on a two-run home run by Gary Sanchez -- and then allowed four runs in the third.

"At some point, there's an expiration date on how much rope you're given," Ausmus said. "I don't want to act like I'm putting pressure on people but hey, this is the big leagues. If you want to pitch in the big leagues, you've got to throw strikes and you've got to get outs and you gotta do it somewhat consistently. I think you give young guys some room to grow and learn, but it can't last forever."

Said Boyd, who has allowed at least four runs in each of his past three starts: "You've got to focus on the task at hand and today, I just wasn't good.

"In terms of a leash of what other people decide about me, that's out of my control. I need to be better, I know I need to be better and that's what I'm going to work on when I step outside of the door tomorrow."

The Tigers' pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a 5.11 ERA as the team sits 16 games below .500 at 54-70.

"These guys are getting the opportunity to pitch at the major league level because of the situation that we're in because of a standings perspective," Ausmus said. "You're going to have to throw strikes. You're going to have to get big league hitters out. It's not rocket science."