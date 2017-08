The Boston Red Sox have placed center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb, suffered in Tuesday's win over the Cleveland Indians.

Bradley's diagnosis followed an MRI on Wednesday in Boston. He was hurt on a play at home plate in the seventh inning.

Bradley is hitting .262 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs this season.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled utility infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket.