Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Fresno.

The All-Star has been out since July 17 because of a thumb injury that required surgery.

"Really excited obviously to go out there and play and be one step closer to rejoining my teammates and being able to contribute," Correa told reporters Wednesday.

Correa refused to offer a target date for his major league return, only saying he will take rehab day by day. On Tuesday, after taking batting practice with the Astros, he said he would need 20 to 30 at-bats before being ready to join the AL West leaders.

Correa is hitting .320 this season with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs.

The Astros are 14-18 since Correa got hurt.