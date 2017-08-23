The St. Louis Cardinals moved Trevor Rosenthal to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, meaning the hard-throwing reliever likely will miss the rest of the season.

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day DL last Thursday with right posterior elbow irritation. He is 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 11 saves this season.

The Cardinals have not announced whether Rosenthal, 27, will need elbow surgery.

Rosenthal was moved to make room on the 40-man roster for left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis.

The Cardinals also optioned right-hander Josh Lucas to Memphis.